The Messy Mortgage Market Just Got Messier (UPDATED)

Today, 49 states have launched a joint investigation “ into allegations that mortgage companies mishandled documents and broke laws in foreclosing on hundreds of thousands of homeowners.” But it appears the mortgage market is even messier than that massive investigation would suggest--Felix Salmon at Reuters is onto another (and possibly even larger) problem.

Here's the quick version of what happened: Big banks bought up big pools of mortgages to package and sell as mortgage-backed securities. But before they signed contracts, they paid an outside firm to evaluate a small sample of the mortgages and make sure that they were of a decent quality. Because this was happening during the subprime boom, predictably, a large number of mortgages were garbage.

The big banks then refused to purchase most of those bad mortgages. However, the testing only covered a sample of the mortgages, meaning there were almost certainly even more duds still in the pool. What did the investment banks do with this info? They didn’t pull out of the deal or inspect all of the mortgages for lemons. Nope. Instead, they demanded a lower price. Seems like savvy business, but there's a problem.

Salmon explains it best: