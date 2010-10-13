In Defense of Our Divisive, Parochial, and Petty Congress

(1) In a nation of over 300 million, conflicts between national and particular interests are inevitable, and it’s important for particular interests to have some way of being heard, and have a chance to win. For example: suppose that there are two plausible plans for rescuing the auto industry. One would net the nation (in some sense) an additional $300M, but at the cost of wiping out several thousand auto dealers who would be saved under the other plan. Which is better: an extra one dollar per person, or saving those dealerships? I don’t know -- but I’m glad that the dealers can organize and fight for their interests and have a portion of the political system eager to fight for them, because I’m fairly certain that there are at least some cases in which I think we’d be better off sacrificing overall efficiency in order to protect those who would be hurt by it. Congress is a marvelous machine for channeling the voices of parochial interests.

Some caveats are in order on that point. Someone in the system should also be looking out for the big picture. I’m confident that we’re apt to get that from the Madisonian system of separated institutions sharing powers -- that’s going to be Rattner’s position in this scheme -- but it’s worth remembering that the president may care a lot more about swing voters and swing states than he does about everyone else, so it’s not a given. Also, while I think it’s very good that Congress (and Madisonian democracy in general) allows interests to emerge and bargain and battle, one should never assume that all interests are on equal footing as a result. Still, that some particular interests are ignored or shortchanged is not, in my view, a reason to ignore all parochial interests.

(2) Rattner could be wrong. Not about Congress -- but about the substance of the issue. Yes, we can design a system in which politicians make big policy decisions, and then turn it over to bureaucrats and technocrats to implement those policies in the most efficient way possible, and we could shield those bureaucrats and technocrats from “normal” politics, instead of the American system in which, through Congress, politics always intrudes on how policy is carried out.

We could, but alas it would not, in fact, purge bias from the system. Bureaucrats and technocrats are, after all, people too. They may not be driven by re-election, and they do have expertise that politicians rarely have. But they too have career and job goals (promotions, bigger budgets for the agency, autonomy from political interference) that can undermine their objectivity. Think Sir Humphrey Appleby next time you’re tempted to put too much faith in neutral expertise (you have watched Yes, Minister, right?). On top of that, the very training that gives these folks their expertise can also lead to all sorts of pathologies: think Bay of Pigs, or Vietnam, or the Rubin Treasury Department. Congress is divisive, yes. A little divisiveness is often exactly what’s needed.

(3) Should qualified experts make policy? Even if they would be better at it, there’s still a case to be made for divisive, parochial, and petty voices in national policy-making. What is bureaucracy? It isn’t rule of the people; it’s rule of anonymous functionaries. We are to be governed by desks -- what Hannah Arendt called “the rule of nobody,” or what Max Weber called an “iron cage” from which humanity could not escape.