Paladino in the U.S.A.

Upstate's economic troubles allowed Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hillary Rodham Clinton to make deep inroads into formerly Republican territory in their respective successful runs for the U.S. Senate in 1998 and 2000. With the region's voters still facing economic travail and high property taxes, Paladino could have become their tribune this time.

Instead, even Republican politicians are fleeing him. Kemp Hannon, a veteran state senator from Long Island, declined to endorse Paladino in a debate earlier this month. At the time, Hannon recalls, he said that "I shared his goals of cutting taxes, cutting expenses and getting jobs ... but we'll see where he goes."

Where Paladino has gone since has only made Hannon more wary of embracing him. "Not only has he offended people," Hannon said, "but he's addressed issues that are not on the top of people's minds." Cuomo, in the meantime, has built a formidable list of Republican supporters, including Assemblywoman Dede Scozzafava, whose GOP campaign in a special congressional election last year was torpedoed by dissident conservatives.

Cuomo, the son of a former governor, might seem the ultimate insider. But both Andrew and his father Mario have a habit of looking at the world from the outside in, and Andrew has been running as an outsider with enough inside knowledge to change a dysfunctional state government. He has also produced piles of plans and proposals. The main critique of his thick policy book is that it looks weightier than it is because it has wide margins—a very mild riposte by the standards of this year's campaign.

Assemblywoman RoAnn Destito, a Democrat who represents the upstate cities of Utica and Rome, can reel off a long list of issues of concern to her region from the property tax to the need for "value-added manufacturing" to investments in transportation—all in the context of a disastrous state fiscal situation.

Paladino has made it all but impossible to discuss such matters, but he has done one useful thing in demonstrating that there are limits to how far anger alone can take you, and to how much wackiness even a fed-up electorate will tolerate.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University. He is the author of, most recently, Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right .

