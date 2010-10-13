Chris Dudley's Pain

Former NBA center and current gubernatorial nominee Chris Dudley says he knows all about being a minority:

The Portland Observer reported the exchange this way: “[Dudley] was also asked by Sam Brooks, chair of OAME’s board and moderator of the forum, what Dudley had done in the past and would do as governor for minority and women-owned businesses in the state. ‘I was a minority for 16 years,’ said Dudley to laughter, referring to his time in the NBA, which is dominated by African Americans.”

It's true! How often do you see 6'11 white guys in a corporate boardroom? Or being granted tenure at a prestigious college? This country has never had a single 6'11 white guy elected president or even nominated for the Supreme Court. It's time to rectify this.