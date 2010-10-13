Will Republicans Impeach Obama?

National Review's Jonah Goldberg is skeptical:

Jonathan Chait insists that the GOP will impeach Obama if they take back the House. I think he’s nuts. I’ll bet him $500 to the charity of the winner’s choice it doesn’t happen.

I don't have $500 to throw around on the legal defense fund for people charged with vandalizing Woodrow Wilson's grave, or whatever his favorite charity is, but consider the challenge accepted. If Obama wins a second term, and a GOP-controlled House has not impeached him by 2017, I will let Goldberg write an item on my blog explaining why I was wrong. I'd hope he'll let me do the same on his blog if I'm right.

Oh, I also predict that said impeachment will be endorsed by Goldberg.