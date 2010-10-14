Correction Of The Millenium

I don't like to just lift items straight from other bloggers with no value-added, but this correction (cited by Matthew Yglesias) is so hilarious I had to:

This blog post originally stated that one in three black men who have sex with me is HIV positive. In fact, the statistic applies to black men who have sex with men.

I really hope that correction went up before her parents read the original item. And I don't mean that they'd necessarily worry about the race of her sexual partners. I'm just saying that if you have enough sexual partners to break them into sub-categories about which you can draw meaningful statistical inferences, you're probably not living the kind of lifestyle your parents prefer.