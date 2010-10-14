Of note:
The Chicago Reporter points to an interesting Princeton study that concludes that not only did minority populations face outsized impacts from the housing crisis, but that residential segregation was a root cause of the meltdown.
Over at Next American City, Willy Staley examines the political state of play for high speed rail, which has become an issue in several gubernatorial elections.
And the latest in a seemingly infinite series, Pontiac, Mich. may disband its police department to balance its budget.