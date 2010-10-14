The Repeal Trap

Republican pollster Bill McInturff warns Republicans to steer clear:

If you're for repeal and replace, it means you have to say that every single element of health care is something you disagree with, or at least allows your opponent to characterize your position that way. That seems to me to not make much sense.

Number two, people are very conscious that we fought for a year about this. And so . . . telling people that we're going to start totally from scratch and do it again, there's a certain kind of weariness about the process.

I don't think the GOP's activist base is going to let the party follow this advice.