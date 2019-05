This is what political advisers call a "contrast" ad for a mayoral candidate in Winnipeg. Tag line: "Sam Katz -- he kicks children in the face."

The ad does document the charge. Still, you expect the Canadians to be more polite about this. Something more like, "Sam Katz: His safety record around children has room for improvement."

Update: This ad is a parody. I should have trusted my stereotypical beliefs about Canadians.