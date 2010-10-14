Blaming Ted Kennedy

I remember Ted Kennedy announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president in 1980. It was an unusual candidacy because there was already a Democrat in the White House and he intended to run for a second a term. That president was Jimmy Carter, poor man. Poor haughty man.

But it was Kennedy's own announcement that could not have been more mortifying. On television one night he was questioned by Roger Mudd. I believe he lost the nod right then and there. He couldn't even explain why he was running.

Now, the then incumbent president Carter has written another apologia, mawkish and arrogant at once. It is called White House Diary, and it has received near zero currency. But it puts the blame for his loss on Teddy. Not only that: Jimmy puts the blame for the defeat of his health care legislation on Teddy, too.

In the Boston Globe this morning, Michael Kranish adds to this self-serving tale the complaints of Carter's vice president, Walter Mondale, also in a new memoir, The Good Fight: A Life in Liberal Politics. Sounds thrilling, doesn't it?