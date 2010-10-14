Brett Favre's Descent

I've never understand how Favre acquired such a wholesome image. Here is an example of the kind of thing that is supposed to make him an icon of American manliness:

How is this sporting? There are a bunch of regular guys trying to play football against an NFL quarterback. What possible chance does the defense have to stop him? Does Favre really need to feed his ego by pummeling a bunch of rank amateurs? You never see ads with Lebron James going to some park and dunking on a bunch of kids.