WSJ: Chilean Mining Rescue Somehow Victory for Capitalism

But why did the mine collapse in the first place? Henninger doesn't mention those details. For that, we have to go to the Associated Press:

[Chilean Senator Baldo] Prokurica said the mine operator had a poor safety record. In 2007, company executives were charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of a miner. The worker's family settled, but the mine was closed until it could comply with key safety regulations, said Prokurica.

In 2008, the mine reopened even though the company apparently hadn't complied with all the regulations, he said, adding that the circumstances surrounding the reopening are being investigated.

President Sebastian Pinera has fired top regulators and created a commission to investigate the accident and the agency. Since the collapse, the agency has shut down at least 18 small mines for safety violations, a possible sign that lax safety measures are open secrets at many mines.

And who found the miners and brought this to the world's attention so Center Rock, Samsung, and all those other companies could donate their equipment? The Communist propaganda outlet known as the Economist explains:

[President] Piñera was visiting Ecuador with his mining minister, Laurence Golborne, when the accident happened. He immediately sent Mr Golborne back to Chile and soon followed him to the mine, reportedly against the advice of aides loth to see his image tainted by the accident. Finding the mine’s owners overwhelmed by Chile’s worst mining accident in decades, he ordered his government to take charge and called in experts from Codelco, the big state-owned copper producer.

It was a risky move, but it paid off. Probes by Codelco’s engineers found the miners still alive 17 days after the rockfall. Codelco mobilized contractors and equipment from around the world to drill three separate rescue shafts...The government has not specified the cost of the rescue operation, though Codelco says its share has cost $15m.

In short, it was the state-owned company, not the private one, that found the miners in the first place, and spent the millions of dollars necessary to rescue them. Indeed, the private company in charge of the mine is so broke that, a few days after the men were found alive, the company announced it had "neither the equipment nor the money to rescue the men." The rescue would not have been possible without state intervention.

The point here is not to claim the rescue as a victory for statism. Far from it. Yes, the mine owners re-opened their mine before meeting safety standards because they wanted to start profiting again, but the Chilean government only had eighteen safety inspectors for the entire country. While business may have influenced that woefully inadequate number, the buck still ultimately stopped with the political leaders. Neither the collapse nor the rescue can be solely attributed to capitalism or government. The credit, and the blame, lie with both.