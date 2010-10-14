Stay Classy, Fox News

[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

Fox News just started a segment by referencing increasing chatter among government officials about a possible terrorist attack. Anchor Bret Baier, using the weasely formulation of "some people will say," went on to speculate that either the government's concern, or the threat itself, arose from a desire to keep people away from the polls on election day. This would hurt Republicans, he noted, because they are especially excited about the election.

Perhaps Baier is being too naive. Perhaps the Pakistani Taliban and the Obama administration are working together on this dastardly plot.