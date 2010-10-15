Dept. Of Great Electoral Typos

Green Party candidates tend to whine about the electoral process a lot, but this strikes me as a legitimate greivance:

The last name of Green Party gubernatorial candidate Rich Whitney is misspelled as "Whitey" on electronic-voting machines in nearly two dozen wards -- about half in predominantly African-American areas -- and election officials said Wednesday the problem cannot be corrected by Election Day.

I can definitely see how black voters are going to be hesitant to vote for "Rich Whitey."

I wonder if this means that Whitey, I mean Whitney, will pull fewer votes from the Democrats than Green Party candidates usually do. Maybe some Republican voters in the other precincts will see the name and think, "This is the candidate I've been waiting for."