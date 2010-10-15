Reid My Lips: Last Night Was a Disaster

We need them to be forced to do mammograms. That’s why you see breast cancer awareness month. You see the baseball players wearing pink shoes, and you the football players having pink, uh, uh, helmets. It’s because people dread breast cancer, and you don’t get breast cancer, you can—correct breast cancer—you detect it if you do mammograms. Colonoscopies, if you do colonoscopies, colon cancer does not come because you snip off the—things they find when they go up and—no more, and we need to have insurance companies do this…

Forgive me if I choose to snip off Reid’s answer there.

Fox asked the candidates whether they favored having the federal government fund abortions under the new health care law. Yes or no?

ANGLE: No.

REID: Well, we passed—maintained—Hyde, Hyde Amendment.

MODERATOR: That would be a yes or no?

REID: [pause ] Uh, under the law, eh, that exists today, the Hyde amendment, which has been the law in this country for 30 years, is still there.

Don’t ask me why Reid had to answer in this manner. Just don’t.

Angle was soon deep into the next solar system, accusing Harry Reid of plundering social security, telling seniors that Obamacare will rob Medicare of half a trillion dollars, alleging that under Obamacare no one was permitted to choose his health insurance plan. But Reid, transported on Angle’s magical fun ship, seemed only to get limper.

Asked about the foreclosure crisis, Angle blamed Reid for it, slammed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and called for an audit of the Federal Reserve. But first, she said, “We have to investigate what caused the problem in the first place.”

Reid’s response:

We do have a commission. We have a Las Vegan, Byron Georgiou, Heather Murren, on that to find out what really happened with the collapse, so we’re—we’re on top of that. Federal Reserve, I called for a Federal Reserve audit in 1985—eighty-seven, I’m sorry—so I agree with my opponent on that. There should be a Federal Reserve audit. We haven’t gotten it yet, it’s uh—but we’ve made some progress in that regard.

Excellent, with the greatest financial collapse of the past seven decades, we’ve got Byron and Heather looking into it. Check that one off. And maybe, with all the progress on that Fed audit since 1987, we’ll get there by 2030.

I could go on with my laments about Reid’s performance—about how he fumbled an answer on Social Security, about how he picked Antonin Scalia and Byron “Whizzer” White as particular Supreme Court favorites, about how he couldn’t find his closing statement and wound up shuffling through his papers and then reading something that didn’t really work anyway. But we’re all busy people. No, let’s not dwell on the past, the 12-long-hours-ago past.

Anyway, the biggest problem wasn’t that Harry Reid is a bad debater, though that he clearly is. The trouble was that Reid faced an opponent of far stronger beliefs and far fewer scruples. In an appraisal of the rambling style of George Bush the Elder, Michael Kinsley once speculated on the relationship between convictions and manner of speaking. “A man anchored in true beliefs of some sort not only would be more articulate in expressing those beliefs,” wrote Kinsley. “He would make a better liar, too.” This was why “Ronald Reagan, a man of a few, clear, rock-hard beliefs, was a brilliant liar.” Harry Reid basically offered the truth, but with little conviction or coherence. Sharron Angle offered conviction and coherence, but with very little truth. You might prefer the former type of salesperson, but which one makes the sale?

T.A. Frank is a writer in Los Angeles and an editor at The Washington Monthly.

