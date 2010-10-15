Florida Repeal Lawsuit Moves Forward

Last week, I wrote that the future of health care reform became a little more secure, thanks to a federal judge in Michigan. On Thursday, the future of health care reform became a little less secure, thanks to a federal judge in Florida.

The Michigan judge had issued the first ruling in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act's requirement that all Americans obtain health insurance. He ruled against the plaintiffs, arguing that the individual mandate, as it is known, is necessary in order to regulate health insurance as Congress sees fit. As such, the judge argued, it falls within the federal government's authority to regulate interstate commerce. In addition, the judge ruled, Congress has the power to levy taxes. And the mandate could be considered a tax.

Both arguments were broadly in line with the briefs the Obama Administration had filed.

The Florida judge did not reject that logic. In fact, he hasn't even ruled yet--he's merely allowing the lawsuit filed in his court to go forward. But in rejecting the government's request that the case be dismissed, he indicated he would not accept the tax argument--and he did so with a rhetorical flourish. Noting that Congress had specifically opted not to call the mandate a tax, he likened the Obama Administration's argument to "Alice in Wonderland" logic.