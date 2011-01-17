A popular topic for a newspaper feuilleton in the 1910s and 1920s was something called “passport nuisance.” For the first time in their lives, members of the better classes faced the bizarre requirement to prove their identity at the border. Their indignant reactions made for excellent newsprint fodder, as did the new system’s vagaries. One man, for instance, was said to have traveled to Germany, where he shaved his mustache after the latest fashion, and was unable to return because he no longer matched his passport photograph. In 1915, the New York Sun published a story entitled “W. K. Vanderbilt Tries to Identify Himself,” which listed the ordeal: Vanderbilt had to “describe the color of his hair and the shape of his nose, chin and forehead.” In 1919, Woodrow Wilson himself had to have a passport made in order to travel to Versailles. This, too, was front-page news.

Craig Robertson’s new book traces the relatively fast and remarkably recent evolution of the American passport from an exotic exception to a common and standardized shorthand for identity itself. Robertson locates this transformation between the 1880s and 1930s; were The Passport in America to follow its subject into the twenty-first century, it would have to admit that today’s passport—in all its biometric, smart-carded glory—actually means less, culturally speaking, than it did when it was just a piece of paper with some words and an eagle.

While “safe conduct” papers existed as far back as the eleventh century, they lacked the identifying function: “the premodern ‘passport’,” writes Robertson, “seemed to carry with it the assumption that the person presenting it was the person named in the document.” (You may remember this fallacy as a major plot point in Barry Lyndon). The fact that it seems naïve now underscores Robertson’s main point: how quickly the society allowed the passport to become an instrument of control.

It took a chain of events, some more cataclysmic than others but almost all unpleasant, to make the United States adopt the passport in its modern form. The Chinese Exclusion Act, in 1882, which let in merchants while turning away laborers, eventually necessitated a better technique for telling the former from the latter than evaluating hand calluses. In 1911, when Russia stopped accepting American passports presented by Jews, the American Jewish Committee stirred a national outrage that first successfully paired the passport with the idea of American pride. William Randolph Hearst himself put it best, showboating before a crowd at Carnegie Hall: “The point at issue … is simply whether the seal and signature of the United States upon a certificate of citizenship render it valid and acceptable at its face value … whether the United States is politically solvent, whether its guarantee is good.” Then came World War I, and the suspicion of spies and Communists; and soon after that, the quotas of the 1921 and 1924 Immigration Acts. The more insular and paranoid America became, the better it became at cataloguing its citizens and its visitors. And then, well, the book ends. Robertson is interested in the passport’s development only inasmuch as it reflects a shifting consensus on race, gender, and othersocial questions, and is content to abandon his subject in the 1930s, once it took on the general “modern” shape.