The GOP’s Triple Play

Frank Guinta, the Republican House nominee, was also the soul of equanimity when it was his turn to speak. He, too, stands four-square against mindless partisanship while sticking to his party’s message on taxes, spending and jobs.

Rep. Paul Hodes, Ayotte’s Democratic opponent, could not attend the event, but Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, the incumbent Democrat whom Guinta hopes to defeat, minces no words in bravely defending tax increases on upper-bracket earners before a crowd that, judging from its questions, includes a great many of them.

“We all have a responsibility to do what we can to get out of this debt,” she says. And she stoutly defends her vote for health care reform, asking the crowd if it really wants to repeal the new law’s consumer protections or its tax credit to help small businesses buy insurance.

You would never know that, away from the friendly Rotarian civic moment worthy of Tocqueville, Hodes was being pounded on the air by one of this year’s big outside conservative spenders, American Crossroads. “The guy just can’t tell the truth,” one ad declares, citing the state’s leading conservative newspaper. For her part, Shea-Porter has been hit by the pious-sounding Revere America group for her support of Obamacare. The ad warns ominously, and with no basis: “Your right to keep your own doctor may be taken away.”

Hodes estimates that he has been battered by $4 million in outside ads and, in an interview, condemns “the idea that corporations and third-party interests can flood our airwaves with millions of dollars without our knowing who they are.” But he gamely predicts that sophisticated New Hampshire voters are “less susceptible to the garbage being thrown at them.”

What’s striking is that both Hodes and Shea-Porter are unafraid to embrace their votes for Obama’s program, which makes you wonder if their party and the administration would be in better shape now if both had long ago embarked on a systematic defense of their actual record.

As it is, these Democrats and scores like them elsewhere face Republican opponents who can be calmly affable, knowing they have behind them oodles of secret cash and a far right that sees Nov. 2 as Armageddon.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

