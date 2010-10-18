Geek Day at the White House

Today at the White House President Obama hosts another group of students who won a national championship. But it's not the hockey team from Boston College or the swimmers from Texas. It's the Rock'n'Roll Robots from Southern California.

And who are the Rock'n'Roll Robots? I'm glad you asked. They're a group of Girl Scouts who were part of a team that won a national robot-building competition for students. They're among more than 80 students the White House is honoring as part of its first annual Science Fair.

Last November, while unveiling the "Education to Innovate" initiative, President Obama said "If you win the NCAA championship, you come to the White House. Well, if you're a young person and you produce the best experiment or design, the best hardware or software, you ought to be recognized for that achievement, too." Now he and his advisers are making good on that promise.

The students in attendance represent a wide range of ages and disciplines, from biotechnology to software design. One team won a national Lego-building contest by engineering a device to stop drivers from texting while driving. Among the others being honored: