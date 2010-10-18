Even the Jewish So-Called "J-street" Democrats Have Gotten the Message that There's no Obama Peace Policy to Follow

There's so much been written about the ethical collapse of "J-Street" that there's almost no need to comment some more. Still, the big news is that more than half its bills have been paid by one of the world's biggest billionaires and by some mystery lady in Hong Kong who may or may not have been forking over a Chicago gangster's cash. The other news is that the "J-Street" founder, the son of a corrupt British Labor lord, thinks that the founding of Israel was a mistake. There may be some Jews who agree. But they are mostly Jews who don't care about the survival of the Jewish people.

Anyway, Jennifer Rubin, writing in Contentions-Commentary, has traced the collapse of Obama's self-crippling peace initiatives. And, lo and behold, the most noisy of the congressional advocates of that policy, Gary Ackerman of New York, has relented and relented whole-heartedly:

“Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. It is not a settlement. As such, the resumption of construction in Jerusalem is not a justification for a crisis, a showdown, a meltdown or even a hissy fit. Ramot and Pisgat Zeev are going to be part of Israel in any conceivable final status deal and to pretend otherwise is pointless.

No, ladies and gentlemen, Jerusalem is not Hobe Sound. In fact, Hobe Sound is no longer Hobe Sound either.