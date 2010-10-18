The Initiative Stimulus

Washington state, one of 24 states with both initiatives and referendums available to voters, has seen a flood of political advertising this cycle hoping to influence the nine measures appearing on the ballot next month.

And it’s no surprise, among the issues before voters are the privatization of liquor sales (the state runs stores now), ending a sales tax on bottled water and candy, rejiggering workman’s comp, and instituting for the first time ever an income tax on high earners. So to the barricades bottlers and distributors and insurers and business--all paying a pretty penny for their 30 seconds of spin.