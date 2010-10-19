What the Chilean Miners and a Dead Scotswoman Tell Us About the Future of American Power

When a story about survival and life wipes another story about disaster and death off the news channels and front pages, it should be a cause for joy. The fate of the Chilean miners terrified, excited, and finally exhilarated billions of people like nothing else I can remember for years. It was the ultimate human-interest story, the happy ending beyond Hollywood’s most frantic dreams.

No one planned that this should eclipse the death of Linda Norgrove, the 36-year-old British—more exactly Scottish, from the beautiful Hebridean island of Lewis—aid worker. She was attached to a subcontractor of Development Alternatives Inc., in the Kunar Province of northern Afghanistan, when she was seized and held hostage on September 26, by a group presumably connected with the Taliban.

On October 8, an attempt was made to rescue her by the secretive and (or so we are told) highly trained U.S. Navy Seal Team Six, but she was killed in the course of the operation. Immediately afterwards, it was reported that she had met her death at the hands of those who held her, perhaps by one of them exploding a suicide vest. That was distressing enough, but much more disturbing was the next development.

A prime ministerial press conference at Downing Street was scheduled for last Tuesday morning, and David Cameron had plenty of other topics to discuss. But the media were kept waiting, with one delay after another, until Cameron appeared nearly an hour late, looking very grim indeed. The news he had to impart was that, in reality, Miss Norgrove had almost certainly been killed not by her captors but by her supposed rescuers. She was sheltering, away from the terrorists, and perhaps thinking that she was about to be freed, when an American grenade was detonated and killed her.