Obama Atttacks Conservative Anti-Empiricism

[I]t's telling that the President is blaming the lousy economy that he was elected to fix for his party's electoral predicament. Democrats blamed John Kerry's 2004 defeat on the culture war, and now they're pre-emptively blaming November on the false consciousness of economic worries. They might as well be asking, "What's the matter with America?"

Former Bush speechwriter Michael Gerson:

Obama clearly believes that his brand of politics represents "facts and science and argument." His opponents, in disturbing contrast, are using the more fearful, primitive portion of their brains. Obama views himself as the neocortical leader -- the defender, not just of the stimulus package and health-care reform but also of cognitive reasoning. His critics rely on their lizard brains -- the location of reptilian ritual and aggression. Some, presumably Democrats, rise above their evolutionary hard-wiring in times of social stress; others, sadly, do not.

Though there is plenty of competition, these are some of the most arrogant words ever uttered by an American president.

I can see why conservatives would be insulted at the suggestion that they don't have facts and science and argument on their side. But, well, they don't. (At least not facts and science.) That was the central theme of my review of Arthur Brooks's book, "The Battle," which is a conservative manifesto and, in part, an argument against empiricism that itself demonstrates total indifference to the facts. I wasn't picking on some marginal figure or even a widely influential blowhard like Rush Limbaugh. I was analyzing the work of the president of the most influential conservative think-tank.

I think the critique of Brooks applies fairly well right now to the conservative movement writ large. This is a movement that rejects the science of climate change, that is wallowing in economic illiteracy, and budgetary fantasy. Now, to say that Obama's policy-making process take science and empiricism seriously is not to say it always reaches the correct conclusion, or even that there is such a thing as a "correct" conclusion, disembodied from ideology. But while empiricism is not sufficient to produce good policy outcomes, it is necessary. And I do think Obama's basic critique of the conservative movement as anti-empiricist is dead on.