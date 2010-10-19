How Third-Party Candidates Could Screw Up The Midterms: A Primer

Can't get enough of this year's possible spoilers? Check out TNR's slideshow of some of the best (and most bizarre) third-party candidates who could sway some of the country's biggest elections.

One of the under-appreciated facts about the 2010 midterms is the sheer number of races that could be scrambled by third-party candidates. Quixotic Tea Party runs could thwart GOP gains in more than a dozen key House races. Former Republicans like Charlie Crist and Lisa Murkowski are foraging for votes without official party backing. The Green Party is doing its usual spoiler thing. This is already a bizarre election year, and the baffling array of aspirants running on minor-party tickets is only making it odder. So, to help sort through the mess, here's a rough taxonomy of this year's bumper crop of third-party candidates:

The spurned establishment Republican: These folks get the most attention. There's Crist down in Florida, trying—and struggling—to win a Senate seat after getting ousted in his GOP primary by Marco Rubio (who, once upon a time, was considered the most radical Republican Senate candidate… before Sharron Angle and Christine O'Donnell were beamed down from space). There's Lisa Murkowski's write-in campaign in Alaska, which might actually work now that Tea Party standard-bearer Joe Miller is going haywire. In Rhode Island, everyone's favorite RINO, Lincoln Chafee, has left the GOP and could become the state's new governor as an Independent. And, in Minnesota, Tom Horner became disgusted with the Palinization of his party and decided to run for governor on the Independence Party ticket—and might well tip that race toward Democrat Mark Dayton.

The kamikaze Tea Partiers: There are about 20 House races around the country where the Republican candidate should, in theory, be cruising to victory—if not for the presence of a third-party Tea Party type scooping up right-wing votes. In Virginia's fifth district, for instance, Republican Robert Hurt is trying to unseat Tom Perriello, but the race has remained close because Jeffrey Clark, a local property inspector and Tea Party activist, is siphoning off conservative support. Hurt, for his part, has been assuring the base he's with them on things like "cutting or defunding agencies that have no constitutional basis." But it's still an open question whether Tea Partiers are going to vote strategically and pull the lever for the mainstream Republican—or whether they're feeling ornery enough to vote for the "purer" candidate even if it risks turning the seat blue.