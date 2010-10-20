Handoff, or Fumble?

Koo’s view is that consumers and businesses who take on enormous debt during a bubble abruptly shift gears once the bubble bursts, spending very little while they pay off loans. Moreover, this stinginess continues until the process of debt-repayment (economists call it “deleveraging”) is complete, creating a huge drain on the economy. In the case of Japan, whose real estate and stock markets collapsed in the early ’90s, this took over a decade. During that time, Koo argues, the only force propping up the economy was massive amounts of government stimulus. He tells a similar story about the Great Depression.

Whereas Carroll assumes people base their saving decisions on the same factors both before and after the crisis, Koo says the way they make decisions beforehand tells you little about their behavior afterward. The crash doesn’t just pummel the value of their assets (like housing). It creates a kind of psychological trauma that preoccupies them with paying down debt before they can think about borrowing again. If you accept Koo’s premise, the data of the last 40 years is of little help in guiding us through the current situation. The episodes we’re talking about—Koo calls them “balance-sheet recessions”—simply didn’t happen at any point in that time-frame.

So how can we tell who’s right? It turns out both approaches make similar predictions about what should have happened since the financial crisis—both forecasted that saving would shoot up. It’s only now that their predictions are diverging. Carroll believes the saving rate depends most heavily on wealth and credit availability. (Unemployment has historically been a less important factor, though its importance could increase during a deep recession for “precautionary” reasons, in economist-speak.) Koo believes leverage (i.e., the amount of debt you have relative to your income or assets) is what really wags the dog. In Koo’s view, access to credit is almost meaningless. It doesn’t matter how much banks are willing to lend if you’re so obsessed with paying down debt you can’t contemplate another loan.

Carroll is somewhat optimistic because wealth (at least relative to income) is about where it stood between the mid-’80s and mid-’90s, and well above where it was the decade before that. He also notes that banks are gradually becoming more willing to lend. By contrast, adherents of Koo’s view would stress that, pretty much any way you measure leverage, it’s receded only slightly from the historical high it reached after the recent boom*—implying that it would take years before consumers are ready to spend freely again.

Just how long are we talking about? Early last year, economists at the San Francisco Fed observed that, if you extrapolate from the Japanese experience, the deleveraging process would take about a decade, during which time the saving rate would rise to about 10 percent, subtracting about half a percentage point from GDP growth each year (a huge amount when GDP is only growing by 2-3 percent).** Slightly less alarmingly, the economist Allen Sinai has constructed an index of household financial conditions based on the measures of leverage we’re talking about. Sinai says the index recorded its all-time worst reading in early 2009 and estimates it’ll take another two or three years to get back to a level that’s healthy by historical standards.

We should be able to figure out whether we’re living in Chris Carroll’s world or Richard Koo’s over the next few six to nine months; the first big set of indicators—data on spending and saving from this year’s third quarter—should be out in the next few weeks. In either case, the economy probably needs more stimulus—9.6 percent unemployment is much too high by any measure. But if it’s Koo who better approximates reality, the stimulus need could be acute at a time when GOP congressional gains have made it a political nonstarter. As I say, mediocrity has never looked so attractive.

*Some have pointed out that, while the ratio of debt to income or debt to assets remains very high, debt-servicing costs (basically interest payments) aren’t so out of whack with their historical averages, thanks to extremely low interest rates. That is, we may have a lot of debt, but it’s not costing us a ton to keep up with. There’s something to this, but interest payments can be misleading. As economist Jan Hatzius of Goldman Sachs pointed out in a September research note (not online), once you adjust for inflation, debt-service costs are actually very high by historical standards.

**Of course, the saving rate doesn’t necessarily have to keep rising in order for households to pay off debt. Households can do so when they save 6 percent of their income; it just takes longer than if they’re saving 10 percent. The assumption is just that households will want to pay it off sooner rather than later, hence the rising saving rate.