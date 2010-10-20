Sorry About That Whole Getting Harrassed Thing

Virginia Thomas is still upset at Anita Hill for testifying about her husband's sexual harrassment of her:

A few days ago, Brandeis University professor Anita Hill received a message on her voice mail at work.

“Good morning, Anita Hill, it's Ginny Thomas,” said the voice. “I just wanted to reach across the airwaves and the years and ask you to consider something. I would love you to consider an apology sometime and some full explanation of why you did what you did with my husband. So give it some thought and certainly pray about this and come to understand why you did what you did. OK, have a good day.”

It's also long past time for the Reagan family to apologize to John F. Hinckley, Jr. The poor guy would have been living a happy, anonymous life if not for Reagan.