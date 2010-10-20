France Shuts Down And Also Pushes Out

The average Frenchman will live to 81.5 years of age...and growing.

And since France is nearly broke one of the steps -but just one of

them- it has to take is to raise both the ages for minimum retirement

and for full state pensions. The fact is that the Wall Street

Journal editorial page is the site where the argument is made the

most honestly and persuasively.



Still and without alternative, the French are looking "for another

Bastille to storm." Nicolas Sarkozy's proposal is to raise the age in

both categories by two years. One would think from the protests

affecting every area of civic life that the government was breaking up

the national health system.



The fact is that France may be a harbinger of similar dilemmas in

other countries. The United Kingdom is already facing comparable

choices. Greece and Spain are choking on them. And don't forget that

the war over taxes in the United States is just another expression of

the same problem. For the moment Social Security is protected by

silence. But the crisis in private retirement programs is also about

to burst. God help us. What's certain is that President Obama won't.

As you can tell, I don't believe that, given its financial

circumstances, France has any other alternatives...and that there will

be more shocks not so far down the road.

Schools closed, refineries blockaded, public employees walking off the

job... Sarkozy will welcome all the relief he can get.



Unfortunately, he's received the most corrupting solace. It came from

the European Union which suspended its human rights case against Paris

for pushing Gypsies (or, as they are also called, Roma) out of the

country without any process at all. This is fascism endorsed by the

portentous legion of continental democrats.