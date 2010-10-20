Climate and Energy Policy: Reset!

American energy policy is at a standstill.

While theoretically there could be action in a post-election lame duck session, Congress seems set to adjourn having taken no substantive long-term action on either climate or energy. Liberals are realizing that cap-and-trade is likely dead for the foreseeable future as a means to raise the price of carbon emissions. And for their part, growth-oriented conservatives are beginning to recognize that substantial expansions of nuclear power and offshore drilling are also going nowhere, victims of the deepening budget freeze-out and the fallout from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.



Clearly, it’s time to hit “reset,” but how?



Well, last week I contributed to one potential road map for keeping things moving on climate and energy and while it’s no substitute for a comprehensive policy response, I think the ideas have merit in one area of need: cleantech innovation.



Worked out in a dialogue with Steven Hayward of the American Enterprise Institute and Michael Shellenberger and Ted Nordhaus of the Breakthrough Institute in California, our little game-plan comes in the form of a 35-page a white paper aimed at suggesting at least one plausible set of initiatives around which pragmatic sorts of all stripe might coalesce so as to ensure that the likely death of cap-and-trade doesn’t paralyze action on climate and clean energy next year.

The new paper, which you can see here , and which reflects some of the views of one scholar, as opposed to the Brookings Institution, per se, has already garnered some favorable discussion in columns by the New York Times’ David Leonhardt, Washington Post blogger Ezra Klein, Michael Levi of the Council on Foreign Relations, and TIME’s Bryan Walsh. But what I like about the essay is that it mounts what I believe is a deeply American, innovation-oriented take on cleaning up the energy system, reducing carbon emissions, and thereby transforming our drifting economy.

No, we in no way pretend to offer a comprehensive replacement for cap-and-trade carbon-pricing systems (which I have largely supported). And no, this isn’t the whole story of what needs to get done now, or even half of the response needed to act in ways commensurate to the scale of the environmental and moral problem so well reviewed by my colleagues Strobe Talbott and William Antholis in their powerful book Fast Forward.