Chris Coons Is Not a “Bearded Marxist”

A fellow Amherst graduate explains the Delaware candidate’s political evolution.

Since winning the Republican nomination for Joe Biden’s Senate seat in Delaware (thanks in part to $150,000 in out-of-state Tea Party money), Christine O’Donnell has provided virtually all of the race’s rhetorical oxygen. She has been asked to explain why it took her 15 years to get her college degree; what exactly happened when, in high school, she and a witch had a midnight meal “on a satanic altar;” how serious she was when she campaigned publicly to stop people from masturbating; and why the IRS has taken a lien on her property for unpaid taxes.

O’Donnell’s reaction to the negative publicity surrounding her has been to refuse interviews with the national media and to cast her opponent, Chris Coons, as both an “elitist” and a “bearded Marxist.” (Something about the now-common conflation of these two terms always reminds me of the old “Saturday Night Live routine” in which Chevy Chase hawks a product called Shimmer: “It’s a floor wax! And a dessert topping!”)

Coons as a “Marxist” is an issue I know something about—so I’d like to add some context to the O’Donnell camp’s smear. Coons and I graduated from Amherst College in 1985, and it was at Amherst that he pinned himself with the descriptor. Amherst in the early 1980s was a place where you might find yourself sitting in a small lecture hall with James Baldwin, or the Dalai Lama; where David Foster Wallace studied literature, Dan Brown sang tenor in the Glee Club, and student activism ran strongly in favor of feminism and against apartheid. But off campus, Wall Street was booming, so, after graduation, a good many of our classmates—including, it seemed, the entire football team—went off to make their fortunes.

Coons, who had grown up wealthy and connected in Delaware, might well have followed this route. His mother was married to Robert Gore, whose family founded the company that makes Gore-Tex. Coons went to Tower Hill, a prestigious private school in Wilmington, and arrived at Amherst a self-proclaimed “Republican fanatic.” He campaigned for Ronald Reagan in 1980 and founded Amherst’s chapter of College Republicans three years later.