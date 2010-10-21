Stand By Your Whale!

“When you set out for Ithaka,” Cavafy wrote in his famous poem, “pray that your road’s a long one, full of adventure, full of discovery.” Melville’s discoveries, as Parini conceives of them, concern the artificiality of conventional boundaries, especially the Puritan strictures of Victorian America. In his weeks among the free-loving Typees, after he and a fellow sailor jump ship in the Marquesas, he encounters a society blissfully lacking clear boundaries in gender—“He could hardly distinguish one from the other, except by their genitalia”—or sexual preference. To the “was-he-or-wasn’t-he?” question of Melville’s likely homosexuality, Parini suggests instead a broad and tolerant bisexuality. Parini adopts a kindred “both-and” approach to Melville’s view of Christianity and paganism (“God is everywhere, in every wind that blows”).

We are invited to feel that Melville’s literary achievements are similarly beyond genre, with the boundary-blurring creation of Moby-Dick encompassing essay and epic, prose-poem and dream-vision, adventure novel and ecstatic spiritual quest. Parini’s Melville emerges as an unconventional man mired in a conventional age, doomed to be disappointed in his legitimate longing for an emotional partnership with the remote Hawthorne, with Lizzie, with his own doomed sons. Parini’s language, it should be said, is sometimes too conventional, too tame, for such bold imaginings. Can we conceive of Lizzie Melville saying, like some twenty-first-century spouse in marital therapy, that “romantic love was not part of the equation?”

“A novel is a voyage by sea, a setting out into strange waters,” Parini wrote in the afterword to The Last Station, “but I have sailed as close as I could to the shoreline of literal events.” If the Scylla and Charybdis of literary biography are documented fact on the one hand and pure invention on the other, Parini’s novels sail perilously close to the facts. Even his speculative flights—concerning, for example, Melville’s homoerotic love for Hawthorne or his ugly penchant for wife-beating—are based in recent scholarship. Parini could be describing his own operations when he writes of Melville (in Lizzie’s voice) that “he straddled some invisible line between reality and the imagination, never quite certain where exactly a foot fell, on which side of the line.”

At his best, however, Parini hones in on Melville’s oceanic inner life, and the dynamic interplay of his many kinds of voyages:

The habit of writing is not easily lost, and Herman soon found himself making notes, writing in his journals. Vague ideas for stories appeared like strangers beckoning from the edge of a distant wood. He began to wave back at them in prose, and this activity carried him through squalls of feeling that threatened to overwhelm the vessel of his work. Arrowhead itself was a kind of ship, and he was its captain; if he could only keep his eye on the horizon, all would be well, or so he reassured himself. His pen dipped compulsively into the inkwell, and before long he found himself in the middle of The Isle of the Cross, a novel that would never see publication.

Such vivid passages, dipped in that intermediate realm between mundane reality and fresh creation, prompt the question of why the bastard genre of biographical fiction is so stunningly popular at the moment, with distinguished examples such as Michael Cunningham’s The Hours and Colm Toíbín’s The Master, along with more recent renderings of Charlotte Brontë, Stephen Crane, and Emily Dickinson. How could Henry James, of all people, who had almost no outward life at all, emerge as a favorite subject for novelists? Could it be that our own inner lives, our inward lives, are precisely what we are now afraid of losing? Do those long-ago lives seem somehow richer, deeper, than our own hectic and increasingly “virtual” pursuits?

Emerson, who appears as a spiritual beacon in The Passages of H. M., identified the disease of retrospective longing almost two hundred years ago, in the opening paragraph of his little book Nature, in 1836, which Melville particularly admired. The questions he posed so insistently are worth asking again:

Our age is retrospective. It builds the sepulchres of the fathers. It writes biographies, histories, and criticism. The foregoing generations beheld God and nature face to face; we, through their eyes. Why should not we also enjoy an original relation to the universe? Why should not we have a poetry and philosophy of insight and not of tradition, and a religion by revelation to us, and not the history of theirs? Embosomed for a season in nature, whose floods of life stream around and through us, and invite us by the powers they supply, to action proportioned to nature, why should we grope among the dry bones of the past, or put the living generation into masquerade out of its faded wardrobe?

And speaking of wardrobes, there is an even more pressing question. Who will play the Melvilles in the movie?

Christopher Benfey, Mellon Professor of English at Mount Holyoke, is completing a family memoir entitled Red Brick, Black Mountain, White Clay.