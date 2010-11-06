Privacy Strikes Back

One country that the United States should not use as a model in balancing privacy and free expression is Argentina. Last year, an Argentinian judge held Google and Yahoo liable for causing “moral harm” and violating the privacy of Virginia Da Cunha, a pop star, actress, and lead singer of a band called the Virgin Pancakes. The judge ordered Google and Yahoo to pay 50,000 pesos each in damages simply because their search results had included pictures of Da Cunha that were linked to erotic content. The ruling was overturned on appeal in August, but there are at least 130 similar cases pending in Argentina to force search engines to remove or block offensive content, according to The New York Times. In the United States, search engines are protected by the Communications Decency Act, which immunizes Internet service providers from being held liable for content posted by third parties. But, as liability against search engines expands abroad, it will seriously curtail free speech: Yahoo says that the only way to comply with injunctions is to block all sites that refer to a particular plaintiff.

In the United States, courts and legislatures have generally struck a better balance by limiting liability for invasions of privacy to egregious cases of sexual surveillance. Under New Jersey law, for example, it’s a crime if someone “photographs, films, videotapes, records, or otherwise reproduces in any manner, the image of another person whose intimate parts are exposed or who is engaged in an act of sexual penetration or sexual contact, without that person’s consent and under circumstances in which a reasonable person would not expect to be observed.” That’s what Tyler Clementi’s roommate, Dharun Ravi, did with his webcam, although he certainly didn’t intend the suicide that followed. Rutgers students may be debating whether the five-year jail sentence that Ravi faces is too harsh, but there’s widespread agreement that he deserves to be punished. Similarly, the Pennsylvania school district that used a webcam on a school-issued MacBook to spy on a student in his bedroom quickly settled the lawsuits. Everyone agrees that secretly filming students in various states of undress at home isn’t a reasonable way of locating lost or stolen laptops.

Sexual surveillance cases become trickier—and potentially a greater threat to free expression—when they involve written descriptions of intimate activities, as in the Duke case. Most state courts consider it a civil offense to publish details about someone’s private life if the material would be highly offensive to a reasonable person and is not of legitimate concern to the public. Because details of their sexual performances would certainly qualify under that standard, the Duke athletes could plausibly sue both Karen Owen and Deadspin for invading their privacy. Judges might disagree, however, about whether Owen’s e-mail distribution to a few friends should qualify as a form of publication and whether Deadspin was the first platform to make the material widely available—both requirements for liability. It’s hard to say whether Owen should be held liable, since she didn’t intend to circulate her narrative to a mass audience, but the mere threat of lawsuits could deter less careless authors from publishing explicit memoirs in the future.

The Duke case in many ways resembles the lawsuits sparked by Jessica Cutler, a former staffer for Ohio Republican Senator Mike DeWine who blogged as the Washingtonienne. In 2004, Cutler chronicled her sexual experiences with six men whom she identified by their initials, including details of their performances and proclivities. One of the men, Robert Steinbuch, a fellow DeWine staffer, sued Cutler—as well as Hyperion, which published Cutler’s tell-all book—for invasion of privacy. In 2006, a district judge in D.C. refused to dismiss the lawsuit against Cutler, who went bankrupt, and, after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit refused to dismiss the lawsuit against Hyperion two years later, the publisher settled with Steinbuch. I asked Steinbuch, now a law professor at the University of Arkansas, whether he was glad he brought the lawsuits. “Absolutely,” he told me. “What these courts did was wonderful, and absolutely it was a vindication, although it was a long time coming.”

The outrage over the Clementi suicide, and the attendant anxieties about protecting our private lives from the march of technology, comes just as the Supreme Court is considering two important privacy cases that could expand liability for invasions of privacy beyond sexual surveillance—and seriously threaten free speech in the process. The Court recently heard a case involving an invasion of privacy suit against the Westboro Baptist Church, which picketed the funerals of American soldiers with offensive signs, such as “GOD HATES THE U.S.A.” (The church views the deaths of soldiers as God’s punishment of the United States for tolerating homosexuality.) A lower court properly dismissed the suit on the grounds that the privacy rights of the soldier’s family were trumped by the free-speech rights of the protesters, who were kept about 1,000 feet away from the funeral—so far away that the family wasn’t aware of them until after the ceremony. If the Supreme Court disagrees, it would become too easy for people who are offended by protests—either online or off—to sue for invasion of privacy, even when they’re not being stalked or threatened.