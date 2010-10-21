Leave a Message

She spoke to her constituent about what Congress had accomplished, and also about how the tied-up-in-knots U.S. Senate had blocked other House initiatives.

To which the voter replied: "Do you think I care they're stuck in the Senate? I don't have a job."

Stivers, who lost to Kilroy in 2008 by just 2,312 votes, has had much happier doorstep experiences. "People were mad at George Bush two years ago and they were going to take it out on anyone with an ‘R' after their name," he said. This time, they're eager to talk about—you guessed it—"the debt and jobs."

What Kilroy has going for her is the determination of Gov. Ted Strickland to get re-elected and the best-organized state Democratic Party in the nation.

Its headquarters in a renovated former Salvation Army building here hums with activity, looking more like a national party command center than the typical ramshackle state party office.

While Strickland trails Republican John Kasich in public polls, he narrowly leads in his own surveys and hopes to overcome the enthusiasm gap with organizational energy. President Obama sees Ohio as a firewall in his 2012 re-election effort, and having a friendly governor would be a major asset. Obama's visit here on Sunday, which drew a crowd of 35,000, was an exercise in firewall-building.

Kilroy, however, could still use the firewall of a simple, coherent national argument. Many of the Democrats' political consultants warned of the dangers of "nationalizing" the election and preferred a race-by-race focus.

But guess what? This already is a nationalized election. Kevin DeWine's list is the GOP's template. Over the coming week and a half, the president and his party need a few good words of their own. That's the least they owe Kilroy and those like her who were willing to risk their political lives to keep their promises—and his.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University. He is the author of, most recently, Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right .

