If he had seen her

seen her mortal form tonight

open the fridge door wide

almost bundle her body into it

into that nave of brightness

dumbly drinking milk

as spirits drink blood

ghostlike even to herself

athirst for white and dazzled by

the glare of steel and iron

her fingers burnt by ice

he would have said it wasn’t her. Not

the one whom dying I left

so she could live on in my place.

—Translated by Jamie McKendrick