The Miserabilist

This biblical catalogue of suffering goes some way to mitigating Dahl’s miserabilist view of things, although it never quite explains the fantastic nastiness of his behavior toward his family, colleagues, and friends. Dahl had reserves of charm, and he was capable of enormous generosity. But he was also a champion grudge-holder, fight-picker, and tantrumthrower. “Success did not mellow my husband,” Patricia Neal once noted. “Quite the contrary, it only enforced his conviction that although life was a two-lane street, he had the right of way.”

At dinner parties, Dahl’s potent gifts of vituperation regularly sent fellow guests home early. He was once thrown out of a London gambling club for complaining at the top of his voice about the disgusting Jews who were spoiling the place. When his seventeen-year-old daughter Tessa accused him, accurately, of having an affair with Felicity Crosland, the family friend for whom he would later leave Neal, he berated her for being “a nosy little bitch.” He was forever bashing out bitter letters to his publishers and his agents, complaining about perceived slights to his authorial dignity. When he finally threatened to leave Knopf, his editor Robert Gottlieb was only too happy to show him the door. “Let me reverse your threat,” he wrote to Dahl. “Unless you start acting civilly to us, there is no possibility of our agreeing to publish you. Nor will I—or any of us—answer any future letter that we consider to be as rude as those we’ve been receiving.”

In Britain, the discovery that the country’s “best-loved children’s writer” was a bit of a shit has been received with the sort of awe reserved for the most breathtaking of paradoxes. In truth, though, the news of Dahl’s personal unpleasantness is not at all at odds with the character of his fiction. With the exception of some of his earliest stories, which strike a glumly mystical note, all of his work—the dark adult fables and the children’s books—evince a strong streak of misanthropy and aggression.

The stories for adults tend to focus on perverse forms of human vengeance and cruelty. At their best, they have a sinister sort of élan. More often they evince an oddly naïve idea of “sophistication,” an adolescent confusion of amorality with worldliness. Early on in his career, several of Dahl’s stories were published in The New Yorker, but increasingly they were to find their first home in Playboy. In “The Way Up to Heaven,” a wife leaves her doddering old husband trapped in the elevator of their townhouse while she goes off to Europe for six weeks. She returns home to find “a faint and curious odor in the air that she had never smelled before.” In “Lamb to the Slaughter,” a wife kills her husband, a detective, by bashing him with a frozen leg of lamb; when his colleagues come to investigate his murder, she roasts her weapon and feeds it to them. In “My Lady Love, My Dove,” a married couple conspire to bug their houseguest’s bedroom. “I’m a nasty person,” the wife tells her husband. “And so are you—in a secret sort of way. That’s why we get along together.”

Several of the plots turn on acts of grotesque sexual humiliation. In “Nunc Dimittis,” a rich old man punishes a gossipy female friend by displaying a naked portrait of her to their mutual friends. In “Bitch,” a man is compelled to make love to a hideous woman by a perfume with prodigious aphrodisiac powers: “Never had I seen a female so tall and broad and thick as this one. Nor so thoroughly repugnant.... I was able to take most of it in—the metallic silver-blue hair with every strand glued into place, the brown pig-eyes, the long sharp nose sniffing for trouble, the curled lips, the prognathous jaw, the powder, the mascara, the scarlet lipstick and, most shattering of all, the massive shored-up bosom that projected like a balcony in front of her.”

Dahl’s repeated depiction of sex as a foul, vengeful act and his obsessive disgust with human bodies—with sagging cheeks and bow legs and wet salmon mouths—are, to say the least, dispiriting. The later stories, in which the sexual sadism is at its crudest and the “wit” at its most vestigial, are almost unbearable to read. One of the last short stories Dahl ever wrote, “The Last Act,” describes in obscene detail the rape of a menopausal woman by a gynecologist. Dahl cheerfully referred to it as an attempt to describe “murder by fucking.”

Writers of adult fiction rarely enter willingly into the ghetto of children’s fiction. (When Martin Amis was asked if he would ever consider writing a children’s book, he allowed that he might, if he were to find himself severely brain-damaged.) For Dahl, however, the dreaded Kiddy Korner proved to be his liberation. The miracle of his children’s work was not that it banished his nastiness, but that it transmuted the nastiness into something vigorous and even joyful. The misanthropy that fatally limited his capacities as a writer of adult fiction brought energy and subversive humor to the children’s books.

Dahl has had such a pervasive influence on children’s literature over the last fifty years—farts and burps and rudeness are common fare in children’s books these days—that it is hard to appreciate quite how odd and dangerous his style seemed back in the early 1960s. It took him almost seven years to find a British publisher for James and the Giant Peach and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. When they were published, librarians attacked them for their “lack of taste.” The children’s science fiction writer Ursula K. Le Guin went so far as to claim that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory had exerted a malign influence on her daughter’s personality.

The children’s books, it is true, feature a good deal of gleeful vulgarity and cartoonish violence. Children get squeezed and squashed and turned into mice. Wicked old aunts get mown down by outsize fruit, and malevolent grannies are poisoned. The villains are grotesques, and even the benign adult protagonists—Wonka, Mr. Fox, the centipede in James and the Giant Peach—are not altogether safe or “nice;” they are mercurial, mendacious figures, sarcastic and brusque and ever so slightly cruel.

Yet the foulness that pollutes the adult stories is contained, and contested, in the children’s books. The avid descriptions of what is vile are tempered by an unembarrassed sense of what is beautiful and wondrous. Writing about the joy of chocolate, or a boy’s flight on the back of a swan, or the experience of crawling through a peach, Dahl comes as close to the sublime as any children’s writer has. “The tunnel was damp and murky, and all around him there was the curious bittersweet smell of fresh peach. The floor was soggy under his knees, the walls were wet and sticky, and peach juice was dripping from the ceiling. James opened his mouth and caught some of it on his tongue. It tasted delicious.”

“I do not believe,” Dahl wrote toward the end of his life, “that any writer of adult books, however successful or celebrated he may be, has ever gotten one-half the pleasure I have got from my children’s books.” One hopes, for the miserable old man’s sake, that this was really so.

Zoë Heller is the author, most recently, of The Believers (HarperCollins). This article ran in the November 11, 2010, issue of the magazine.