Shootout in the U.K. Corral

Over several acutely tense days, there were alternate hearings at the High Court in London, which found in favor of Broughton, RBS, and Henry, and in a court in Texas. It wasn’t wholly obvious to me, or to more learned legal folk either, what the Texan jurisdiction in this matter was, but Hicks and Gillett thought they had managed to block the sale.

Then it was back to the High Court, where counsel for RBS didn’t mince words: The wrecking action by Hicks and Gillett was “scurrilous, outrageous and inappropriate.” Mr. Justice Floyd agreed, and Hicks and Gillett conceded defeat, with ill grace and only for now: They’re threatening to sue for billions. All the same, NESV owns Liverpool.

Few soccer clubs have a more glorious history behind them. Alas, “behind” is the operative word. Liverpool may have won 18 English league championships, seven Football Association (FA) Cups, and five European Champions’ titles. But the last FA Cup was in 2006, the last European trophy was in 2005, and the last domestic pennant was all of 20 years ago. And this eclipse of the club seems to echo the fate of the city. Once one of the greatest entrepôts in England, Liverpool has been in severe decline for more than half a century.

It has, in any case, a dark side to its history, as its commercial greatness was founded on the slave trade. Liverpool’s most famous son, at least before Lennon and McCartney, was William Ewart Gladstone. Born in 1809 in fashionable Rodney Street (the idea of any street in Liverpool today being called fashionable would be far-fetched), he went from Eton to Oxford to Parliament to Downing Street, where he became “the people’s William,” a prime minister adored by the masses. And yet the family fortune that supported his career originally derived from slavery.

But then there’s a bleak side to the story of the football club as well. The last golden age of Liverpool soccer was in the 1980s, with a clutch of pennants and two European Cups. Sad to say, those were also the years of two frightful disasters, at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels for the European Cup final in May 1985 and at Hillsborough in Sheffield, where Liverpool was playing an FA Cup semifinal in April 1989. At Heysel, unruly Liverpool fans broke through a barrier and 39 people were killed, most of them of them supporters of the Italian club Juventus; and at Hillsborough, 96 Liverpool fans were killed in a crush when the crowd got out of control.

Anyway, there is the larger Football Problem. For two decades, English soccer has paralleled or even parodied the great financial boom. The creation of a Premier League, detached from the rest of the domestic leagues but closely linked to Rupert Murdoch’s Sky TV, transformed the game financially, with unprecedented new revenue gushing over the big clubs. They thought it would never end, just as those other wise guys at Lehman Brothers did, not to mention RBS.

Within my lifetime, English footballers were paid a weekly maximum wage—that’s right, not minimum—of 20 pounds. Now, many of the Premier League players earn, or at least receive, well over 100,000 pounds per week. A high proportion of them come from abroad and so, increasingly, do the owners. Americans apart, Chelsea has been carried to the top of the league by oligarchic rubles from Russia and is now joined there by Manchester City with its Arab oil wealth.

Even those who love the game as a game feel that there is now something gross or monstrous about English soccer. And there was a large dose of hubris in all this. It could be seen even from the outside that without such fairy money, or sometimes even with it, many of the clubs were effectively insolvent. Nemesis has duly arrived, with several clubs teetering on the financial brink or, like Portsmouth, falling over it. As if to make the point with ironical eloquence, some of the teams have as their “shirt sponsors” corporations which themselves went to the brink. You have to smile at Manchester United players with “AIG” emblazoned across their chests, or Newcastle players with “NORTHERN ROCK.”

“I don’t have ‘Sheikh’ in front of my name,” Henry said as he arrived, suggesting that he won’t just be pouring out limitless money. His modest demeanor has impressed people, and he speaks calmly, pointing out that the Red Sox “have gone toe-to-toe with the Yankees, even though they have got a much higher revenue” (well, not quite toe-to-toe this season, if he’ll forgive the pedantry).

And so, on Sunday, October 17, Liverpool played its first game under new ownership—which just had to be an away fixture against Everton, the other club in the city, and the greatest rival of all. Hicks and Gillett “were about leverage,” said Tom Werner, Henry’s partner in NESV, before the game, but, “We are about winning.” A more superstitious man might have left that unsaid, as they then had to watch Liverpool being beaten 2-0, to fall to one place from the bottom of the table.

If it was any consolation, this sorry inaugural was driven off the sports pages the next day by two other stories: the likely departure of the brilliant but wayward and self-destructive striker Wayne Rooney from Manchester United and gross corruption in the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Henry and Werner may be the real Americans, but soccer at present is far from the Beautiful Game.

Geoffrey Wheatcroft’s books include The Strange Death of Tory England and Yo, Blair! This article ran in the November 11, 2010, issue of the magazine.