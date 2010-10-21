Foreclose? For Shame.

Obama is making a historic mistake.

We sometimes hear that Barack Obama and his top people read The New Republic, but they must not have been paying attention during the campaign when we ran an article titled “History Lesson: FDR Solves the Mortgage Crisis,” by Andrew Jakabovics. If they had done so, they might have proceeded a little differently in dealing with the current crisis and with the controversy over foreclosures.

In 1931, the United States began to suffer from a foreclosure crisis similar to the one today—in that year, 1.4 percent of all homeowners lost their homes. In 1932, President Herbert Hoover responded, typically, with a Federal Home Loan Bank that was supposed to provide money to lenders rather than to homeowners. This approach failed to stem the crisis, and it helped lead to the election of FDR.

Once president, Roosevelt decided to take a different path. In 1933, he set up the Federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC), which loaned directly to homeowners. The HOLC bought up existing loans for less than their original appraised value, and then loaned money at longer-term rates to people who were already in default on their mortgages. It wasn't a great deal for banks: They had to write-down the value of their loans; but they went along with it because it gave them a chance to receive something rather than nothing. And the program, which operated primarily between 1933 and 1936, and was very popular, ended up owning about 14 percent of the value of existing mortgages. Today, however, President Obama's approach more closely mirrors Herbert Hoover's than FDR's.