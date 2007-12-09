And, yet, his attachment to laissez-faire dogma is so tissue-thin that it can be blown to bits by the slightest brush with actual experience. Often this leads him in humane and intelligent directions, such as when he expanded children's health insurance. But it can also lead him to embrace simplistic statism, such as his crude protectionism and wholesale embrace of agriculture subsidies. ("Imagine the further weakening of America if we were also dependent on foreign sources for our food needs," he warns darkly, as if Al Qaeda will starve us into submission with a naval blockade.)

The reason Huckabee can so easily break from conservative ideology is that he sees everything in personal terms. He chastises conservatives: "For a kid with asthma, who is sitting on the steps of a hospital—let them have an economic policy that doesn't care about that kid." Even though his book is purportedly a public-policy blueprint, it is written in the style of a self-help book. Political manifestos are typically built around a series of policy positions. Huckabee's is built around personal advice. Every chapter ends with recommendations for what the reader can do to make America a better place, most of which have nothing to do with politics. ("Keep receipts for tax-deductible items"; "Attend ethnic festivals"; "Make a to-do list every day.") As grist for a Sunday sermon, this is perfectly nice. As the basis for a presidential campaign, it's appalling.

The most embarrassing aspect of Huckabee's candidacy is his proposal to replace all federal taxes with a national sales tax, or "fair tax." It is difficult for me to find the words to explain just how crazy this idea is. The national sales tax is crazier, by an order of magnitude, than any other crazy idea I've seen at the national level. It's so crazy that even really crazy right-wingers think it's pretty crazy.

The fair tax, as Bruce Bartlett explained in these pages ("Dianetics, The Tax Plan," September 10), was conceived by Scientologists who, angry at an adverse ruling by the Internal Revenue Service, devised a plan they believed would abolish the agency. It has been subsequently embraced by a group of Houston businessmen, who have hired some right-wing activists to promote it.

One aspect of the fair tax is that it would dramatically shift the national tax burden. The richest fifth of taxpayers would see their tax rate fall by about 20 percent, and the bottom 80 percent would all pay more. This is a strange aspiration for somebody like Huckabee who denounces the "growing disparity between the top and the bottom."