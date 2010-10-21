Cap But No Trade

Over the last few months, liberals have been mourning the death of the Obama administration's climate agenda and hurling the corpse onto a funeral pyre, while I've been frantically racing around trying to persuade them that it's not dead, like the hobbit in this scene:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR3Z388PIew

Here's the latest piece of evidence -- new emissions regulations on heavy trucks and buses:

The Obama administration will propose the first-ever greenhouse gas emission limits for heavy trucks and buses next week.

The proposal will call for a 20 percent reduction in heat-trapping emissions from trucks’ tailpipes, according to Dan Becker, director of the Safe Climate Campaign.

Again, this may not be the most efficient way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it is a way. It's also making some conservatives realize that they may not have actually won much by defeating cap and trade. National Review's Stephen Spruiell complains that "We're Getting Cap, No Trade":