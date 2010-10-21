The Palestinian Tragedy

All this would have been seen as providential advance had President Obama not begun his administration with millenarian intentions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. This conflict is surely not the most resonant in the world. And neither is it the most contagious. But Palestine was one of Obama's spiritual obsessions, firing his delusions of making harmony with Islam, which cares little about his delusions, and bridging the divide between his, after all, American presidency and the international ideological left for whom Israel has outflanked the U.S. as its prime adversary. He failed in this paralogia, as he has failed in virtually every foreign initiative he has undertaken.

One has to be fair, however: the president has finally admitted that the land the Romans called Palestine is the "historical homeland of the Jewish people." This simple truism was hard to drag out of him, despite all the Jews around the Oval Office. Some say that it won't really amount to much, given his fancy obeisance on Palestine to the autocracies and to the "much worse, yet" of the Arab world whom he consistently courts. But there it is in own words and off his own tongue.

John Bolton is even more apprehensive than I am. Yes, I know he would be apprehensive. And, of course, he raises the thoughtless hackles of reflexive liberals more even than George W. Bush. Still, I think he was a sensible and utterly undeluded ambassador to the United Nations. (Moreover, he is not a Tea Partier.) This is what he had to say in the Wall Street Journal about the new diplomacy of Palestine. The Palestinians are going to the Security Council to get it to arrange a state for them. Of course, they can't. But they can go through the motions.

This would not be the first time that the Palestinians have announced a state. They now have embassies in, maybe, 100 world capitals and they sit in the General Assembly behind a desk labeled "Palestine." It is all a joke, save for the six real Palestinian battalions in the West Bank, gráce á Medinat Yisroel.

The failure of the peace talks was easily foreseen. Obama encumbered them with his ingenious prerequisite: that Israel stop building in the settlements. Never before had such a condition been put forth. The Israelis finally conceded the point with a ten-month moratorium. The American president is, after all, the American president. For nine months the Israelis did no construction. And for the same nine months the Palestinians did no talking. The tenth month was spent haggling.

Israel is eager to talk. Bibi Netanyahu will have enough trouble from the right wing of his cabinet (some of whom I think of as neo-fascists) in any negotiations. He simply cannot bring his simply reactionary colleagues to heel on another period of no work in the settlements without some substantial exchange. There is an illuminating article by Gil Hoffman in this morning's Jerusalem Post which points out how much more open to compromise with the Palestinians Bibi is than Yitzhak Rabin was. Frankly, I am altogether persuaded. But, then, I am also convinced that Rabin, having been betrayed by the Palestinians after the handshakes on the White House lawn, would not have stood with those who kindle his memory to very squishy ends. The last days have marked the fifteenth anniversary of Rabin's assassination. His memory has been sullied by the anti-peace right and captured the unrealistic left.

Back to Obama. Bolton is apprehensive lest the president blame the failure of his diplomatic initiatives on Israel. With a resolution before the Security Council "establishing" or "recognizing" a Palestinian state, Obama "may well be moved to punish Israel or at least fashion a teachable moment out of his diplomatic failure."

It will not come before November 2. But a bit later, who knows?

I wouldn't be a bit surprised.