Florida, Florida, Poverty

If you’ve seen any of our maps, you know Florida hasn’t been faring well on any metric ( employment, unemployment, poverty, lender-owned properties to name a few). But two swing districts are getting squeezed from all angles: Central Florida’s 8th and 24th Congressional Districts (see map with arrows; the two are in the middle of the state and eastward).

Not only do these districts encompass much of Orlando, its metropolitan sprawl, and its deteriorating economy, but they are at the tipping point of the congressional and campaign debate between the mounting urgency to get people back on their feet and back to work, and voters’ rage against the political machine. Both seats are currently held by freshmen Dems Alan Grayson (8th District) and Suzanne Kosmas (24th District), who won over these previously GOP districts in 2008.

Neither candidate has a lot to brag about. Grim statistics and the Great Recession have compromised any progress that either incumbent made--or more accurately voted for--during their terms. Even before Grayson and Kosmas took office in 2008, the housing crisis had already hammered Florida’s construction and real estate sectors--particularly in Orlando’s suburbs where much of their constituency reside. (Housing prices in metropolitan Orlando have dropped 44 percent since their peak in 2006.) It didn’t take long before job losses accelerated through other industries; in June of 2009, when the U.S. began its official “recovery,” Orlando’s unemployment rate was just beginning to climb past the 10 percent mark. By the end of that year, poverty in suburban Orange and Lake counties was increasing twice as fast as in the city of Orlando. Fast forward to 2010: More than one in ten of Orlando’s residents (urban and suburban alike) are still out of work.