Levinson’s larger point is that the move to a de facto interpretation of entrenchment makes it precious hard to distinguish a statute that survives because it is somehow resistant to change from a statute that survives just because people today like it and have no desire to change it. In another of his examples, statutes prohibiting first-degree murder have been around longer than the Voting Rights Act and are even more likely than the Voting Rights Act to still be around a century from now. The reason, however, is not that such statutes are super or can be described as “constitutional” in any interesting or useful way. It is just that almost everyone wants there to be statutes against murder, so there is not and never will be a majority to repeal them. At a minimum, statutes that are de facto entrenched and statutes that rest on the support of (large) current majorities will be observationally equivalent in many cases. Eskridge and Ferejohn merely exacerbate the problem when they say, in varying formulations, that superstatutes are “entrenched by deliberation” and also enjoy “normative weight derived from social consensus.” If “social consensus” just means the support of a current majority or supermajority, in what sense is the statute entrenched? The acid test of entrenchment occurs when a statute survives despite the opposition of a current majority or supermajority.

One way forward for the entrenchment approach would be to offer more fine-grained social-scientific mechanisms that explain why statutes enacted by a transient majority might then become, de facto, harder to repeal than they were to enact, even putting aside the inertia of the lawmaking system and the defensive advantages that statutory beneficiaries enjoy. The simplest idea is that if there is a large coordination component to the statute, akin to the collective decision whether to drive on the left or on the right, then it may be in no one’s interest to undo the statute once it is enacted. Even if there were sharp conflicts over which of several possible rules to enact, meaning that the statute not only coordinates different groups but also distributes different payoffs to different groups, the statute’s initial opponents may nonetheless prefer that the polity stick with its coordination on whatever rule has been enacted, rather than reopen the issue and descend into a welter of disagreement. Relatedly, a statutory regime that restricts the power of current political majorities might rest on cooperation between two opposing groups, extended over time. If each group benefits more from cooperating with the other over the long run than by attempting to exploit the other group when temporarily dominant, a statute may survive despite being the first choice of neither group.

These ideas take political preferences as given. A richer starting point is to observe that political preferences are partially endogenous. Sometimes the passage of the statute at a given time itself shapes the preferences of political actors at a later time, so that the statute creates and confirms its own support. Eskridge and Ferejohn may be gesturing in this direction by emphasizing the public deliberation that accompanies a statute’s passage. Perhaps such deliberation provides information that shapes causal beliefs and thus changes people’s derived preferences over policies; perhaps deliberation even changes bedrock preferences, although how it might do so is poorly understood.

Beliefs can matter as much as preferences. Statutes might become de facto entrenched under conditions of “pluralistic ignorance,” in which people are uncertain of the preferences or beliefs of others and thus falsify or merely censor their own preferences. Conceivably, a current majority might desire the repeal of, say, the Voting Rights Act, yet the members of that majority might falsify or censor their views because they erroneously believe that most others do not share those views, in which case the latent majority for repeal may never coalesce. One might also appeal to psychological mechanisms that cause legal rules to generate, within individuals, an internalized sense of normative obligation, even a kind of sacred aura. “The normative power of the factual” implies that whatever statutes happen to exist may be taken to have a legitimate title to continued existence, although the conditions under which the factual becomes normative are ill-understood. Some statutes might even benefit from a kind of cognitive hegemony, such that no one even considers whether they should be repealed or not; they are just taken to be a fixed feature of the legal and political landscape.

Whether or not such mechanisms could be worked out and then tested against the facts, they have not been worked out here. Eskridge’s and Ferejohn’s treatment of the statutory constitution is so capacious, the boundaries of their enterprise so ill-defined, that it threatens to swallow up all of ordinary politics. In many of their chapters, Eskridge and Ferejohn basically describe the give-and-take struggle of lawmaking and regulation on more or less humdrum subjects—family and medical leave, antitrust, clean water laws—and then attach the label “constitutional” to the results. But if everything is constitutional, nothing is. The nagging merit of the book is that there is, clearly, some category of superstatutes with more than ordinary force and stature; but after reading the book, the nature and boundaries of that category are all the more opaque.

Adrian Vermeule is John H. Watson Professor of Law at Harvard Law School.