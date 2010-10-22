Clarence Thomas And Alger Hiss

When Anita Hill came forward during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings to accuse him of sexual harrassment, it created a stark partisan divide. Democrats and liberals believed her, and held up her experience as a common example of women demeaned in the workplace and then smeared as liars if they dared report their experience. Republicans and conservatives furiously disagreed, seeing Hill's claim as a sexual witch-hunt and a plot by liberals who couldn't stand to let a black conservative ascend to such a high position.

I remember very clearly having withheld judgment. It was her word against his, he having a strong motive to lie, and she having at least a plausible motive to do so. But in the years that have followed, it has become increasingly beyond dispute that Hill was telling the truth. Jane Mayer and Jill Abramson's book, Strange Justice, established this nearly beyond doubt.

The conservative view, though, has remained frozen in 1991, still indignant at the lies and smears directed against Thomas. It is not just Thomas's wife living in denial. The news that she phoned Hill requesting an apology triggered another round of right-wingers declaring their belief in Thomas and anger at Hill.