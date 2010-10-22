TEHRAN DISPATCH: Anti-Iranian Terrorism and the United States

TEHRAN -- It’s a rare upbeat story to cover in Iran: the release of Iranian-American businessman Reza Taghavi from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison after two and a half years behind bars. The only reporters allowed into the country for the event, we were the first to greet the 71-year-old from Orange County, as he walked free. He gave us a rare account of conditions inside the prison. Taghavi described living with 33 fellow inmates in a cell with only 16 beds, and enduring repeated broken promises that he’d be released. To pass the time, he read books from the library and looked forward to Wednesdays, when episodes of '24' were screened in the prison amphitheater.

“I’m seventy-one yrs old, I don’t have time. Two-and-a-half years is a long time for a seventy-one year old man to be in jail,” he told us.

“Every day I was waiting for something to happen. Every day, waiting, waiting.”

His crime? Allegedly giving $200 to an anti-regime terrorist group called Tondar, which Iran blames for the 2008 bombing of a mosque in Shiraz in which 14 people were killed. Taghavi maintained—and the Iranian authorities told us they eventually agreed—that he thought he was giving a gift to someone in need in Tehran.