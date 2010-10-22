Howard Dean Wrong, Individual Mandate Right

Governor Dean implies the results are roughly equivalent. But that’s a grossly misleading statement, because he uses Vermont figures that include only children while using Massachusetts figures that include adults as well. If you do an apples-to-apples comparison--that is, include adults in both states’ figures--the difference is pretty stark.

Overall, according to the most recent estimates from the Current Population Survey, the rate of uninsurance is Vermont (at 9.9 percent) is more than twice that in Massachusetts (at 4.4 percent). To put this in human terms, if Vermont had an uninsurance rate as low as that in Massachusetts, there would be 34,000 more residents who were insured and protected against the risks of medical bankruptcy. Moreover, while the rate of uninsurance was rising last year in Vermont, it was falling in Massachusetts, as our comprehensively reformed system (including an individual mandate) provided protection against the impacts of the recession.

In terms of non-group premiums—that is, premiums for people buying insurance on their own rather than through an employer--Governor Dean is correct that the premium levels are roughly comparable between the two states. But he ignores the fact that in Massachusetts the insurance that is purchased for those premiums is much more generous, and individuals have available to them a much wider array of choices.

Consider a 45 year old such as myself who is interested in buying non-group insurance. In Vermont, I would have two choices: Blue Cross/Blue Shield or MVP. Blue Cross/Blue Shield offers two products: a $5000 deductible plan (for $425/month) or a $10,000 deductible plan (for $286/month). MVP offers a plan with a $3500 deductible for $271/month, a $5000 deductible for $230/month, and a $10,000 deductible for $184/month (along with some products with $25,000 or more deductibles). There is one other option: I could qualify for Catamount health, which offers a plan with a $250 deductible and 20 percent coinsurance for $416-$452/month. But first I would have to be uninsured for a year! And that’s not to mention the fact that, in order to gather all of this information, I had to spend a while searching across various web sites run by the state and private entities.

In Massachusetts, in contrast, I can simply log on to one website (www.mahealthconnector.org) that presents me with a well-organized set of 41 choices. The state groups the choices into three, easy-to-understand categories--bronze, silver and gold. (Within silver and bronze, there are similarly simple sub-categories: low, medium and high). For comparison to the Blue Cross/Blue Shield and MVP options I found in Vermont, consider the low cost bronze option. In that option, I have choices ranging from premiums of $291/month to $468/month, which are comparable to the Vermont offerings. But these are for plans with at most a $2000 deductible, rather than the $3500 or more deductibles in Vermont. I could even get a plan with no deductible for only $414/month, the same price as Catamount health--but I wouldn’t have to go uninsured for a full year to qualify.