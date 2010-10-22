Corporate America's Sneak Attack

Today's New York Times article on political activity by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is getting a lot of attention. And rightly so.

The article, by Eric Lipton, Mike McItire and Don Van Natta, Jr., documents massive contributions by corporations to the Chamber's political operations--$2 million from Prudential Financial, to underwrite a campaign against tough Wall Street regulation; $1.7 million from Dow Chemical, in order to fight stronger safety standards at chemical plants; and $8 million from a group of companies to support a Chamber-affiliated foundation that produces material critical of spending and regulation.

But it's only because these journalists were able to piece together evidence from incomplete, scattered tax records that we're hearing about these donations. As the Times story notes, the Chamber isn't required to disclose the name of companies financing its political activity and it has fought hard to maintain that right to secrecy.

And why are these donors so interested in avoiding disclosure? Bruce Josten, the Chamber's chief lobbyist, offers an explanation: