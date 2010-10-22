Why Republicans Will Shut Down The Government

I think there's a good chance that Republicans, if they take control of the House, will shut down the government. Listen to this rhetoric by Mike Pence:

Republicans aren't interested in compromising with President Obama on major issues if they retake the House or Senate, a senior GOP lawmaker said.



"Look, the time to go along and get along is over," said Rep. Mike Pence (Ind.), the chairman of the House Republican Conference. "House Republicans know that. We’ve taken firm and principled stands against their big government plans throughout this Congress, and we’ve got, if the American people will send them, we’ve got a cavalry of men and women headed to Washington, D.C. that are going to stand with us."



Pence said his party wouldn't compromise on issues like spending or healthcare reform, two of the weightiest items on Congress's agenda next year, when the Republicans could control one or both chambers.



"Look, there will be no compromise on stopping runaway spending, deficits and debt. There will be no compromise on repealing Obamacare. There will be no compromise on stopping Democrats from growing government and raising taxes," Pence told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Thursday evening . "And if I haven’t been clear enough yet, let me say again: No compromise."

Now, I don't believe that the Republican leadership thinks shutting down the government would be a good idea. It's that the base is going to demand it. Indeed, Pence made that statement in response to conservatives who were furious because Senator Judd Gregg conceded the obvious reality that repealing the Affordable Care Act is not a realistic goal.