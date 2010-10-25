Census 2010… and the Winner is….

The Census Bureau just released the final, official tally of Census 2010 participation rates across the country. While the overall national rate came to 74 percent--matching the rate from a decade ago and heralded as “a significant achievement in a time of declining survey participation worldwide”--response rates varied greatly in different parts of the country.

As I noted last November, certain metro areas were home to more “hard to count” populations than others. And, as I noted at the end of March, the Midwest and rural areas were leading the pack in terms of their participation rates early on.

Now it’s time to check the final score. Using county-level participation rate data from Census, I calculated average participation rates for metropolitan areas across the U.S.

And the winner is… Milwaukee! This metro area saw 84 percent participation, but that was actually a decrease over its rate in 2000 (87 percent). Rounding out the top ten in 2010 were Minneapolis-St. Paul, Madison, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Indianapolis, Detroit, Ogden, Cleveland, and Youngstown, all of which saw more than 80 percent participation. Once again, the Midwest dominates.