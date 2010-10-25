Everybody, it Seems, Worries About There Being no Moratorium on Settlements. I Don't. I Worry that Lebanon is About to Collapse.

Everybody, quite literally everybody is irked by Bibi Netanyahu's refusal to give the peace processors another two months of a ban on construction in the West Bank. As if such a prohibition would produce more than the last ten months when Israel unilaterally precluded construction in the territories and the Palestinians responded with squat.

Well, I suppose I don't really mean everybody. But nearly everybody. And, my guess, dear reader, you too. Frankly, I am also sick and tired of the tiny covered wagon townlets in the middle of Judea and Samaria, and I am disgusted by the "hilltop youth" (they are not gentle hippies, believe me) who harass the Palestinians by arson and by the bearded ex-Brooklynites who cut down olive trees as if they are grizzly Douglas fir evergreens sprouting in Boro Park. Still, they are an asset, these irritating pious ones, and they should not be withdrawn until a proximate Arab polity, such as it is, is willing to live in peace with a Jewish state called Israel. Everybody knows what that state will look like and what real guarantees it is bound to expect. As of now, however, no one has come close to meeting these expectations which are very down-to-earth and deal with the protection of civilian life from rockets, missiles and other sorts of weaponry that can be launched from any place in Palestine to any place in, let's say, Tel Aviv-Jaffa where i happen to be living for several months. And, failing to meet those expectations, the Arab leadership has more than insinuated that it will go back to an intifada strategy which will get them even less. This is not a policy for success.

We have been around this track several times. Anthony Shadid has written an intriguing and wise article, "In the Middle East, No Politics But God's," for the New York Times which argues that compromise is even less likely with religion as the lodestone of mass intrigue than ordinary ideology. So I am not at all optimistic about the tapering off of the long-running dispute in the Holy Land. The quarrel is the quarrel. But it is being overtaken and submerged exactly by holy men.

Even Pope Benedict XVI has gotten into the act by convening a synod on Christian tribulations in the region. Did you see that creepy Reuters photograph of the Middle Eastern prelates assembled in St. Peter's and all dressed up in silk frippery with gold mitre and by now suspicious sanctimony on their faces? According to the Jerusalem Post, the bishops condemned the Israelis for using the Bible to justify "injustice" against the Palestinians, Have these Roman Catholic clerics no shame at all?