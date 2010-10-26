When It Rains, It Pours

The endless run of grim political news for Democrats is beginning to verge on parody:

In more bad news for Democrats, rain is in the forecast for much of the country on Election Day.



Weather tracking websites, including weather.com and The Old Farmer's Almanac, are calling for rain in the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast regions, with chances for precipitation in other parts of the country as well.



According to Laurel Harbridge, a Northwestern University political science professor, said GOP voters are not typically discouraged by rain. “Republicans are helped by bad weather...it does harm Democratic prospects.”



Wendy Schiller, a political science professor at Brown University, echoed Harbridge. “Bad weather almost always hurts Democrats,” she said. “The traditional Democratic base tends to include lower income people and the elderly. Both of those demographic groups have a hard time getting to the polls.”

It's supposed to rain everywhere? I mean, this is a pretty big country.