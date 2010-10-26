Slashing Spending and Boosting Infrastructure in the U.K.

British Prime Minister David Cameron’s announcement last week of the U.K.’s plan to balance its books by slashing spending raised eyebrows across the globe. With an average drop of nearly 20 percent across all British agencies--from defense, to housing, to education--one commenter noted, “Little is spared.”

But not everything was cut. Recognizing the “difficult decisions” that Britain has deferred in recent years, the prime minister followed up last week’s budget announcement with a major speech yesterday to the Confederation of British Industry (Britain’s rough equivalent of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce) where he rolled out his National Infrastructure Plan 2010.

Like many of these infrastructure proposals we’re used to seeing in the United States, this one is dizzying in its ambition. The plan sets out a spending target of about $315 billion over the next five years on energy, transportation, broadband, and water infrastructure. Where all that will come from is still kind of TBD. The prime minister did say that the government will increase spending on transportation infrastructure to over $47 billion over four years. The other infrastructure investments are slated to come from partnerships with the private sector, especially on energy and broadband.

Just as important is the framework for how Cameron described and situates the need for an infrastructure plan. He cites the critical need to boost Britain’s exports, the imperative of low carbon, and the emphasis on social responsibility. To do that, the government has identified a new hierarchy for investments: “prioritizing the maintenance and smarter use of assets, followed by targeted action to tackle network stress points and network development and, finally, delivering transformational, large scale projects that are part of a clear, long term strategy.”